Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves.

Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had won her race for California State Assembly.

The house is located in the El Mirador neighborhood, which is part of District 3, while Holstege currently lives in and represents District 4 on council.

Holstege told News Channel 3 that she has not moved residences and is committed to remaining in her role on the Palm Springs City Council.

She also said she and her husband are considering what to do with the house as an investment.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Ballinger, the City Attorney for Palm Springs said Holstege is following the law.

“In California, city council members need to live both within the city that they are elected to and represent and then for those cities that have districts within the city, they have to live within that particular district," according to Ballinger. He added, "I spoke with her a few weeks ago and she told me that she and her husband are still living in their current house.”

"If a councilmember does move outside of their district or outside of the city, there's a judicial process that first starts with a member of the public, an interested party, asking the California Attorney General for authority to sue in place of another," explained Jeffrey Ballinger, City Attorney for Palm Springs.

"If the Attorney General authorizes that lawsuit, then a lawsuit can be brought to determine whether that councilmember is holding office illegally because they are living outside of their district or their city. If a court determines that they are holding office illegally, then they have to step down," said Ballinger.

We asked Ballinger if he has ever received any complaints of this nature regarding any city councilmember in the past as long as worked as city attorney, to which he replied "Not here in the City of Palm Springs."

Holstege issued a statement to News Channel 3 regarding the topic: