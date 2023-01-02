Skip to Content
‘It’s not enough’ advocates, unhoused residents react to limited capacity at new Palm Springs overnight shelter

The only overnight shelter for the unhoused in Palm Springs will open tonight, and is being met with a range of reactions from residents and homeless advocates alike. 

The shelter will be located at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the Palm Springs International Airport. The City of Palm Springs has partnered with Martha's Village & Kitchen to operate the facility.

Palm Springs Access Center

It will open nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. starting today through February 28. 

15 beds will be available every night, and will be accessible on a first-come, first served-basis.

Free dinner and breakfast, along with hygiene items will also be available. 

“I’m glad 15 people will sleep inside at night, but it’s not enough,” according to Arlene Rosenthal, President of Well in the Desert.

Arlene Rosenthal, President of Well in the Desert

The overnight shelter comes at a time when the Coachella Valley experiences frigid winter temperatures at night, sometimes accompanied by strong winds and rain. 

These conditions can often make the unhoused more susceptible to negative health consequences.

“I actually wound up in the emergency room due to the weather,” said Theresa, an unhoused Palm Springs resident we met during a free lunch service organized by Well in the Desert. 

Theresa, unhoused Palm Springs resident

