Dog lovers flock to Empire Polo Club for annual dog show despite rain

One event that is still on rain or shine is the Kennel Club of Palm Springs dog show.

Participants and spectators flocked to the Empire Polo Club in Indio Thursday for day one of the four-day event.

Dogs of all breeds are competing in different categories, and groomers are on hand to ensure that every pup is show ready. However, that could all change depending on the weather.

“The rain doesn’t bother me and it doesn’t bother the dog, but he doesn’t look his best when he’s wet. Imagine when you step out of the shower," said Michale Potter, who is showing his Löwchen.

The annual dog show has over 30,000 square feet of tenting for people and their pets to find some reprieve from the rain if it does come down.

"It has rained and it's been windy, and the wind here is what's scary," said Sergio Brown, event coordinator for the Kennel Club of Palm Springs.

Despite any potential rain, the event is typically never cancelled.

"For a lot of people it's their livelihood, for a lot of them it's just their hobby, and so when it rains its like a football team on a football field. It's raining and they're going to continue performing and continue competing," said Brown.

The event goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, today through Sunday and admission is free.