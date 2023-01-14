Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont

A Beaumont Police officer is recovering Saturday morning from what investigators call "non-life-threatening injuries" after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and gunfire.

Police tell News Channel 3 that at 12:46 this morning, officers were pursuing a pickup truck that fled when they had attempted an "investigative stop." That pursuit led to a cul-de-sac area of Xenia Avenue in Beaumont.

"Upon reaching the end of the roadway the truck turned around and began ramming police vehicles," leading to the officer's injuries and "resulting in an officer-involved shooting," according to a statement from the department.

"There were three occupants in the truck at the time of the incident, one occupant had a minor complaint of pain, the driver and a second passenger were transported to an area hospital for gunshot wounds. The driver is in critical condition and the passenger is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries." Beaumont Police Department

Police say there are no other outstanding suspects in this case so there is no further threat to the public.

The Beaumont Police are not alone in this investigation, reporting, "Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail arrived to assume the investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Chapparosa of the Beaumont Police Department, at 951-769-8500."

