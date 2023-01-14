Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 9:50 AM
Published 9:46 AM

Officer hurt, suspect shot during overnight pursuit in Beaumont

kesq

A Beaumont Police officer is recovering Saturday morning from what investigators call "non-life-threatening injuries" after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and gunfire.

Police tell News Channel 3 that at 12:46 this morning, officers were pursuing a pickup truck that fled when they had attempted an "investigative stop." That pursuit led to a cul-de-sac area of Xenia Avenue in Beaumont.

"Upon reaching the end of the roadway the truck turned around and began ramming police vehicles," leading to the officer's injuries and "resulting in an officer-involved shooting," according to a statement from the department.

"There were three occupants in the truck at the time of the incident, one occupant had a minor complaint of pain, the driver and a second passenger were transported to an area hospital for gunshot wounds. The driver is in critical condition and the passenger is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries."

Beaumont Police Department

Police say there are no other outstanding suspects in this case so there is no further threat to the public.

The Beaumont Police are not alone in this investigation, reporting, "Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail arrived to assume the investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Chapparosa of the Beaumont Police Department, at 951-769-8500."

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in a shooting near Lake Elsinore

https://youtu.be/X0sQBenWRrs
Article Topic Follows: Local News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content