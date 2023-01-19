CV Water District receives nearly $4 million in clean water funding for mobile home parks

Representatives from Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) along with Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-25) announced at a press conference in Coachella today new federal funding secured for CVWD’s Valley View Mobile Home Park Water Consolidation Project.

The project, which Dr. Ruiz successfully advocated to receive $3.45 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding package, will consolidate nine small water systems into CVWD’s potable water system.

These water systems currently use private wells with elevated levels of arsenic and/or fluoride. The Valley View Mobile Home Park Water Consolidation Project will ultimately help underserved communities in the Eastern Coachella Valley access safe and reliable drinking water.

One of the Eastern Coachella Valley mobile home parks that will benefit from this project is Vista Norte Estates, which is located in Coachella.

Sergio Duran, who built the mobile home park in 2009, said he never thought he would see the day when potable water was a reality for him, his family, and the other residents of his mobile home park.

