New affordable housing complex could be coming to Indio

New affordable housing could be coming to the city of Indio at the intersection of Avenue 44 and Golf Center Parkway.

“It's close to things like a school, a grocery store, health center, a park, library, things like that," said Ian Gabriel, Director of Data Policy and Planning for Lift to Rise.

"It's already in an existing neighborhood, it's not sort of out in the middle of nowhere, not connected to amenities. So I think that's really important," he explained.

Lot on Avenue 44

Lift to Rise is just one of the partners invested in the Avenue 44 Apartments, which would be developed by Pacific West Communities.

Gabriel told News Channel 3 that the Coachella Valley is facing a shortage of affordable housing.

“Indio, being the biggest city in the Coachella Valley, is also predicting a sizable growth and its population over the next several years. So if not planned for, appropriately, that shortage is gonna get even more severe.”

The 180-unit complex would include one, two and three bedroom options, reserved for renters who make 30 to 80% of Riverside County's average median income.

Avenue 44 Apartment renderings

The county’s AMI is around $76,000 per household, according to the Census.

“Workers who are actually working in those jobs that are supporting and really strengthening the local economy are not able to afford rent and have to live very far away from the places where they where they work," Gabriel said. "There's a big disparity between the workforce that is really responsible for the prosperity of this region and and the availability of housing, it's actually affordable to them."

If approved, the complex would remain affordable for the next 55 years by law.

Gabriel tells is there’s more to it than just being affordable, it but could improve the overall quality of life for residents.

“This is more than just providing housing for folks, this is about strengthening the Indio community, that Coachella Valley community in general, and making this a place where everybody can thrive.”

Indio residents can voice their support or concerns for the Avenue 44 Apartments at the upcoming planning commission meeting on Wednesday, January 25th.