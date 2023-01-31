Residents worried about missing property following eviction of Palm Springs jewelry store

For years, Palm Springs resident Merri Brook was a loyal customer of Stuart's Fine Jewelry, and would often have repairs made to her pieces at the business. Recently, she said there was a problem locating her jewelry when she went back to pick it up.

Brook said the owner of the shop was not able to find some of her items, and at one point, she said he allowed her to look through storage boxes where she was finally able to locate one of her pieces.

Stuart's Fine Jewelry is now closed and a spokesman for the Palm Springs Police Department has confirmed the business was evicted. It's unclear exactly when the business was evicted. However, PSPD does not handle evictions, which are handled by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the sheriff's department for more information regarding the eviction of Stuart's Fine Jewerly.

Merri Brook said the last time she visited the store it was completely empty and the phone line has been disconnected. There are similar accounts shared on Nextdoor, from angry customers concerned about whether they will ever be able to locate and retrieve their jewelry.

News Channel 3 has also been unable to find updated contact information for the owner of Stuart's Fine Jewelry.

