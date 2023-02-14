Skip to Content
Nearly 50 years after first meeting, Desert Hot Springs couple gets married on Valentine’s Day

Newlyweds Luciano Gherardi and Milagros Amesty got married at the Riverside County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder's office in Palm Desert today.

The pair met in school in Venezuela 48 years ago, and now reside in Desert Hot Springs after they reunited.

"Our God did it," said Luciano Gherardi, when asked how the couple came together after so many years apart.

"We reconnected through a group chat on WhatsApp of alumni from our school. We were both there by chance and that's where we started talking," said Milagros Amesty.

