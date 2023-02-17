Local holocaust survivor shares her life story with students, weighs in on recent LA hate crime attack

A local holocaust survivor is weighing on the alleged hate crime targeting two Jewish men in Los Angeles.

Charges against the suspect were announced as Rickie Taras was sharing her life story with students at Sacred Heart School in Palm Desert.

Taras shared old photos and detailed her experience growing up under Nazi rule. She says it's important to keep sharing her story to prevent something like the holocaust from happening again.

She also shared why she thinks Jewish people are still targeted today.

“There’s no punishment for crime. politicians are just happy where they are and they don't want to be voted out, and so they do what the majority of the people in their community want,” Taras said.

