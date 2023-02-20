Lifeguards in high demand as shortage impacts public pools across the Coachella Valley

Efforts to hire lifeguards at public pools in the Coachella Valley are ongoing amid staffing shortages.

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is holding a second hiring event today from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., according to a flier. Staff there held a similar hiring event last Monday in hopes of recruiting both lifeguards and swim instructors.

It's unclear if any new personnel were hired at the event on February 13.

The Palm Springs Swim Center is also in search of lifeguards, as operating hours have recently been impacted by insufficient staffing.

Mayor Grace Garner and City Councilmembers Lisa Middleton and Ron deHarte appeared in a Facebook video shared by The City of Palm Springs to spread awareness and recruit new hires, following the launch of a new lifeguard training program by the City.

Last week, Yvonne Wise, Director of Parks & Recreation, confirmed to News Channel 3 that the City hired an additional lifeguard for the Swim Center through a temporary employment agency. "The Parks & Recreation Department is utilizing this approach as an interim measure to help cover shifts when current staffing are unavailable," according to Wise.

She also said the City is working to hire permanent Lifeguards for the Palm Springs Swim Center through a "multi-faceted campaign to promote the positions and attract new interest in working as a Lifeguard for the City of Palm Springs."

Interviews for Lifeguard positions will be held on March 7, and will include a swim test and oral interview process. The positions are posted on the City's website at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmsprings and candidates can also apply in person at the Swim Center on March 7, even if they have not completed the online application in advance.