Evacuated San Bernardino County mountain residents seek to help those still trapped by snow

Residents in San Bernardino Mountain communities continue to grapple with the aftermath of recent winter storms that brought blizzard conditions to even low elevations.

Sunday evening, Timothy Kiley, Assistance News Director at News Channel 3, was able to evacuate his Crestline home along with his family after spending ten days trapped inside.

While he is grateful to have been welcomed to stay at a friend's house in Redlands for the time being, there's still a lot of uncertainty and frustration with San Bernardino County's response to the emergency.

As of around 12:30 p.m., 85% of all roads in the San Bernardino Mountains have been plowed, according to the county's website. However, that figure changes depending on which community a web user focuses on when using the county's interactive map.

The County has shared some information regarding upcoming food distributions on its Facebook page. However, no specific dates are given. The most recent post shared today states that sites opened at 10:00 a.m. and that food would be handed out until supplies lasts at the locations listed.

However, it's unclear if the county has a plan in place to deliver food, medicine, and supplies to residents who are still trapped inside their homes.

"They have brought supplies to neighborhoods, but I don't know if they went door-to-door. This is all volunteers, not the county said Kiley.

California Highway Patrol has stopped escorting residents to snowed in communities in the San Bernardino mountains. First responders and officials with Southern California Edison are the only ones allowed.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is partnering with Caltrans and San Bernardino County officials to deliver additional snow plows to areas that have yet to be cleared.

News Channel 3 has reached out to the San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services, but has yet to hear back.

We also reached out to Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe, whose third district oversees the mountain communities, but have yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, some residents in the mountain communities are banding together and attempting to help neighbors and other residents that are unable to leave the mountain. However, those efforts are limited.

The county has set up a storm response call center at (909) 387-3911. Mountain residents who wish to be relocated to an evacuation center or need assistance can call.

According to Kiley, one of his neighbors who remains trapped in her Crestline home said she called the hotline and was told she was put on a waitlist, but was not given a duration for when she may receive the help she needs.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. for the full story.