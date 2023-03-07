Living Free Animal Sanctuary in need of help after snowstorm damage

Volunteers are rallying around the Living Free Animal Sanctuary in Mountain Center, after it was impacted by recent storms.

Several run-in horse sheds are now unusable and will have to be torn down, after their roofs caved in under the weight of wet snow.

“It happens occasionally. They've been there for several years and gone through a lot of winters and a lot of snow, but this was more than they could handle," according to Ray Barmore, Executive Director for Living Free Animal Sanctuary and War Horse Creek.

Currently, there are 13 horses in an area that is meant for eight. It's a temporary solution until new sheds are built. However, construction won’t start for another two to three months until conditions dry out.

Barmore said ray it’ll cost anywhere between $35,000-$40,000 to replace the damaged horse shelters, and donations would be helpful. You can click here to donate.

