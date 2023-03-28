Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 12:29 PM

PSPD Chief weighs in on lessons learned from Nashville body camera video

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday that shows the confrontation between officers and the suspect during a shooting at at The Covenant School, a private Christian grade school.

This type of footage can provide police departments across the country with helpful information that can be used to prepare officers in the event of a similar situation in their respective community. 

The Palm Springs Police Department has an active shooter training program, which News Channel 3 got an inside look at last July. The simulation recreates challenges officers may face when responding to a real-life threat.

In the wake of the tragedy at the private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, PSPD Chief Andrew Mills is taking a proactive approach to prepare his officers.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for the full story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content