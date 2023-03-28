PSPD Chief weighs in on lessons learned from Nashville body camera video
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday that shows the confrontation between officers and the suspect during a shooting at at The Covenant School, a private Christian grade school.
This type of footage can provide police departments across the country with helpful information that can be used to prepare officers in the event of a similar situation in their respective community.
The Palm Springs Police Department has an active shooter training program, which News Channel 3 got an inside look at last July. The simulation recreates challenges officers may face when responding to a real-life threat.
In the wake of the tragedy at the private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, PSPD Chief Andrew Mills is taking a proactive approach to prepare his officers.
