Transgender community fears backlash in the wake of Nashville school shooting

Members of the LGBTQ community are expressing concern in the days following the mass shooting at a private Christina school in Nashville, Tennessee on March 27, 2023.

Audrey Hale, the shooter behind the killings of three students and three adults at The Covenant School, identified as a trans individual, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Soon after police shared more information with the public about the shooter's background and identity, members within the transgender community expressed concern over potentially becoming a target of harassment or worse.

17-year-old Coachella Valley resident Ronja Cloud Tomasko was born a female, but currently identifies as non-binary and used he/him they/them pronouns.

While Ronja said they have a reliable support system and does not necessarily fear for their safety, they still have concerns related to the trans community overall.

"I'm horrified for them. I'm scared for people who you can look at be like 'what is your gender?' I'm going to harass you because you simply look different or present yourself differently," said Ronja.

They said in the past they have experienced bullying from their peers at school, which is part of the reason they are now home schooled.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. tonight for more on Ronja's story, and hear what a spokesperson for the Trans Wellness Center shared regarding the situation.