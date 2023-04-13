Skip to Content
Summer festival health tips to ensure a safe experience for everyone

Coachella / YouTube

Thousands of festival-goers will flock into the Coachella Valley over the next few weeks for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival.

The outdoor venue that houses these annual events require attendees to make preparations in order to remain healthy and stay safe during the festivities.

There are several safety tips to keep in mind to ensure you and those around you have an enjoyable experience.

"The biggest concerns would be dehydration, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion," said Dr. Victor Cisneros, emergency medicine physician at Eisenhower Health.

Festival-goers should drink plenty of water, and be mindful of any signs of heat stroke. Finding shade is important if an individual begins to overheat or feel faint. If symptoms worsen, medical attention should be sought immediately.

Wearing plenty of sunblock, face covering, protective eyewear, and even earplugs can help protect the skin, lungs, eyes, and ears from any potential damage.

