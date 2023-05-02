RSO adopts ‘Blue Envelope Program’ to help drivers with special needs

The Riverside County's Sheriff's Office has adopted the Blue Envelope Program in order to assist drivers with special needs should they ever find themselves in a position where they interact with law enforcement.

The office announced the program on social media Monday and released a Youtube video that provides details on how the program works.

"As we continue to partner with our special needs community and strive for excellence, we have adopted the Blue Envelope Program," said Sheriff Chad Bianco in the video.

The envelope is meant to hold a copy of the driver's license, auto registration, and proof of auto insurance.

Also printed on the envelope is a space for handwritten notes about the driver's special needs, as well as notes to a deputy, which include the following:

Individuals may display repetitive body movements or fidgeting and may have unusual eye contact.

Driver may exhibit signs of high anxiety, especially due to bright lights and noises (like your radio).

Allow driver extra time to respond. Driver may need more time to formulate their responses.

Use the most simplistic commands and explanations as possible. Speak clearly and avoid unnecessary jargon.

Be clear when advising the driver that the stop is over and that they may leave.

If the driver becomes upset, consider contacting one of the individuals listed on this envelope.

It also has suggestions to the driver about how to interact with a deputy, which include the following:

Keep your hands on the steering wheel, even if the deputy is not at your car. DO NOT remove your hands from the wheel until the deputy tells you that you can move them.

The deputy may shine a bright light into your car, they may have a radio with talking sounds, and they may have flashing lights on their car.

After the deputy tells you the reason for the stop, tell them "I HAVE A BLUE ENVELOPE."

Answer the deputy's questions and ask the deputy before moving any parts of your body.

When the deputy asks you for your blue envelope, slowly get the envelope and give it to the deputy.

The deputy will take the envelope and go back to their patrol car. Do not leave. You need to wait until the deputy comes back.

When the deputy comes back to your car, they will return your blue envelope to you and they will tell you when you can leave.

The program is free to the public, and blue envelopes are available at all RSO sheriff's stations.

