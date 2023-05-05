‘We want to help break the stigma with mental health,’ organizer of inaugural walk in Coachella

Members of the community are invited to participate in the first-ever Walk for Mental Health on Saturday, May 6 at Veteran's Memorial Park in Coachella.

Organizers of the event are working to raise awareness about the resources available to anyone struggling with their mental health.

Seham Saba, Deputy Director at Riverside Latino Commission Counseling Center, is among several community partners making it happen.

“We want to, you know, help break the stigma with mental health. Normalize it and create acceptance also in our community,” said Saba.

She said walks like these don’t happen often, particularly in the Eastern part of the valley.

Raising awareness helps connect more people of all ages to a range of mental health resources, especially those at risk.

“We serve a big population of farm workers and their families," said Saba. Anyone can access care through the center – which is contracted by the county.

“We don’t require people to have documents, we don't require them to pay for services, all services are free," explained Saba.

Jim Wrisham, the Desert Region Adult Services Administrator with Riverside University Health System Behavioral Health, said staff will be at the walk to inform people of everything they offer.

“We’ve certainly have had an increase in mental health service requests from both children and adults and older adults," said Grisham. He added that they have also seen a greater need for substance abuse services.

Grisham attributed the uptick in demand for these types of services to people needing an outlet following pandemic lockdowns, along with RUHS "communicating more about services.”

Upwards of 30 providers will be at the walk, along with free food, games, prizes, speakers, and more.

Local government officials, including Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, County Supervisor Manuel V. Perez, Mayor Steven Hernandez, and others, will be in attendance.

Members of the community will gather at Veteran's Memorial Park on 4th Street and begin their walk, which will consist of looping around the park several times before enjoying everything else the event has to offer.

The even is set for 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.9 a-m to noon. A DJ from La Poderosa 96.7FM will be there from 9:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. doing a live broadcast.