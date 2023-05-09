New hate crime hotline in California aimed to address the rise in cases

Governor Gavin Newsom has launched CA vs Hate which is a new hotline and website that provides victims and witnesses of a hate crime to report anonymously.

The hotline is in response to a rise in reported hate crimes in California according to the governor.

The release states that reported hate crimes have reached their highest levels since 2001, a nearly 33% jump from 2020 to 2021.

“Here in California, we are sending an unequivocal message that hate will not be tolerated,” said Governor Newsom. “We stand firm for a California for All and it is important that we hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and provide resources for those individuals victimized by hate crimes. Now, Californians have another tool to ensure that not only justice is served, but that individuals have access to additional resources to help deal with the lingering wounds that remain after such a horrendous crime occurs.”

When victims call the hotline, they can make the report in 15 different languages through the online portal, and in over 200 languages through the hotline.

CA vs Hate is a non-emergency line. Calls can be made anonymously by calling 833-8-NO-HATE or (833)866-4283 Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PST. Reports can be made online at CAvsHate.org at any time.

If you want to report a hate crime immediately you are asked to call 911.