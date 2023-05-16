PSUSD invites community members to attend Self-care and Wellness Fair on May 20

The Palm Springs Unified School District will hold a Self-care and Wellness Fair this weekend and members of the community are invited to attend.

The event will feature more than 15 workshops focused on brain changing strategies on trauma, coping with stress, dealing with mental health issues, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Albert Pooley, Founder and President of Native American Fatherhood & Families Association.

There will also be free face painting, balloon animals, a bubble machine, a ticket catcher activity, freebies, and raffle prizes.

May is Mental Health Month and the event will provide a shared space for several district departments to work collaboratively in the hopes of benefitting staff, students and families throughout the Coachella Valley.

You're encouraged to click here to pre-register, or call (760) 416-1374 for more information. Participants that pre-register will automatically be awarded a raffle prize ticket.

The event will take place Saturday May 20, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the district office located at 150 District Center Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264

