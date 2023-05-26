‘I love my work,” May One Class At A Time Winner teaches music at Landau Elementary School

The One Class At A Time winner for the month of May is Christopher Winslow, a music teacher at Landau Elementary School in Cathedral City.

Helping his students master rhythm is among the numerous hands-on lessons Winslow takes pride in. He also composes songs that students can use to build on their math, science, and reading skills, and encourages students to compose their own songs.

“I’m thrilled. I love my work. I love being at Landau,” said Winslow after being surprised with the honors in the middle of class.

The award is made possible through News Channel 3's partnership with the Walter Clark Legal Group. “We all know now that there’s a relationship between teaching music and other scholastics,” according to attorney Walter Clark.

Winslow uses many instruments in his classroom and said he plans to use the award money to build on that collection.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the full story.