Foodie Friday: Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week to bring boost in business

For all you foodies, Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week is officially underway!

From Palm Springs to Coachella, several spots kicked off 10 days of diverse menus and deals on Friday night.

For Cowboy Cantina in Palm Desert, it was no ordinary day.

The new hot spot welcomed its first Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week on Friday.

“Being a new restaurant, exposure is the key. It's very important to get your name out there. This will give us a chance to get people in the door that haven't been here in the in the past or haven't had a chance to try us," said General Manager Biff Christmas.

After 7 months of being open, they are pumped to see a boost another business.

“The first night of Restaurant Week is going to be a sellout. We're anticipating a full 10 days and doing very well. It gives us a chance to get a lot of new people in that haven't had a chance to try Cowboy Cantina," Christmas explained.

From campfire cauliflower to the cowboy burger, they debuted a special menu with restaurant favorites for people to choose from.

“We're featuring our core menu, some of our best things and people can come in and get a great deal on some of our best selling items," he said. "Just great for the business everywhere with all the people that come in from the from Orange County from LA County and from San Diego. It's great to get new people out here for the summer," Christmas explained.

Just down the street in the heart of El Paseo, Kitchen 86 was prepared for another restaurant week to bring in customers.

“It really helps, you know, show the diversification what the restaurant has to offer without you having to try to figure out what you want," said server Daniel Perry.

They welcomed new and returning customers, to a prix fixe menu made up of their top choices.

“Got a wonderful little selection of good diversity of our menu items.”

With slow summer season ahead, Perry says it’s a great way to bring in new people.

“It helps, you know, attract new locals and brings people that are from out of town that haven't necessarily heard about us," Perry said. "It's just a really great time of the week to just really go all over, expand your palate and really see what else there.”