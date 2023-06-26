Indio will help businesses pay for trash enclosures to ensure compliance with city rules

The city of Indio is set to launch a new program that will assist businesses with the cost of complying with certain provisions regarding trash enclosures, in accordance with Ordinance 3.02.08.

Businesses that participate in the trash enclosure program will receive financial assistance and technical support from the city. Businesses are encouraged to begin the application process and be eligible to receive full reimbursement for construction costs up to $20,000.

The city is partnering with Burrtec along with other contractors, and will soon provide more details of the program to the City's website.

