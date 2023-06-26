Skip to Content
Local News

Indio will help businesses pay for trash enclosures to ensure compliance with city rules

City of Indio
By
today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:09 AM

The city of Indio is set to launch a new program that will assist businesses with the cost of complying with certain provisions regarding trash enclosures, in accordance with Ordinance 3.02.08.

Businesses that participate in the trash enclosure program will receive financial assistance and technical support from the city. Businesses are encouraged to begin the application process and be eligible to receive full reimbursement for construction costs up to $20,000.

The city is partnering with Burrtec along with other contractors, and will soon provide more details of the program to the City's website.

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 6:00 p.m. for more on the story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content