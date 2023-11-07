Family mourns man shot and killed in Whitewater

The family of a man who was killed last week is searching for answers as they cope with the tremendous loss.

The body of Johnny Sanchez, 32, of Desert Hot Springs was found in a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 15700 block of Country View Road in Whitewater on November 1.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with Sanchez's killing. Daniel Tomas Pacheco, 40, of Whitewater and Juan Reyes, 48, of Palm Springs were charged with one felony count each of murder and being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Pacheco additionally faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a firearm, and Reyes of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Pacheco pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. An arraignment date was not immediately set for Reyes.

The family of Sanchez is speaking to News Channel 3 about their loss.

Watch tonight at 5:00 p.m. for more on their story.