Palm Springs Police Chief discusses strategies for keeping rallies peaceful amid Middle East war

It's been one month since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to declare war against the militant group. The deadly conflict in Gaza has continued to escalate and has fueled anger from people on both sides.

The war in the Middle East has led to a number of organized rallies in the Coachella Valley, which have been peaceful. On Thursday evening, a pro-Palestine rally is set to take place at Villagefest in downtown Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department has been in communication with the organizer of the rally, along with Jewish faith leaders in the community to ensure the rally and any potential counter-protests remain calm and free of any clashing.

News Channel 3 is speaking with Chief Mills to discuss the department's safety strategies related to such events.

Tune in at 5:00 p.m. tonight for more on the story.