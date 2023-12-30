Fireworks and pet safety: How to ring in the New Year with your pets

People all around the world are gearing up for December 31st, ready to ring in a new year and a new season. One way you don't want to start off 2024 is with a missing pet. In fact, the Fourth Of July is the only holiday with more reported missing pets than NYE, partly because of fireworks. The ASPCA reporting one in five pets go missing after being scared by loud noises.

According to the non-profit AKC Reunite, lost pet reports are 69% higher on New Year's Day because of fireworks the night before. And a 2022 study conducted by the RSPCA found that 76% of respondents reported their dog experienced distress because of fireworks.

The best way to ensure your furry friends are safe and don't run away during the overnight festivities is to prepare ahead of time.

Whether you plan on going out, or staying at home, here are a few things you can do to make your pet more comfortable as you pop that champagne:

Create a quiet, safe space for your pet. Maybe its inside a room, or even a kennel or crate. Either way, make sure the space is cozy, and has items that are familiar to your pet. A bed, blanket, or one of your t-shirts can help. Lock all windows, doors, and pet doors. Have one dedicated entryway and exit for all people coming into and out of your home to mitigate openings that could allow your pet to escape. Have several toys or bones to keep your pet occupied. This will help distract them from loud noises, bright lights, and flashes. Exercise your animal during the day. Maybe take your pet on a walk so by the time the party rolls around they are ready to hit the hay. Turn on peaceful music or white noise in the room you keep your pet in. That sound could block out scary and sudden noises caused by fireworks. Spotify also has a great calming pet playlist that you can set to shuffle. Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with tags and that your contact information is updated. Having a proper way for people to reach out is vital when pets get lost. If there's no way to contact you, your lost pet may never be returned even if they are picked up by a shelter. Get your pet microchipped. Even if their collar falls off, this is a sure way to ensure your pet can be scanned by a vet to find your information saved in a database. Have an updated and recent picture of your pet you can show to people in emergencies. You want to have a picture that accurately shows their face and any specific color patterns that could help distinguish them from other pets.

If your pet still does manage to slip out, try calling local shelters to see if anyone has turned them in. Have a safe and happy New Year's Eve!