High winds bring threats to respiratory health

A First Alert Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday, January 10.

The alert warns of potentially damaging winds expected later in the day.

With high wind speeds, respiratory health becomes a priority.

The high winds may lead to the release of spores and pollen into the atmosphere. This could cause adverse effects on respiratory health, including asthma epidemics.

The weather alert will be in effect until 10:00 AM on January 11.

Tune in to News Channel 3 at 5:00 PM to hear from a health professional on preventing respiratory illnesses and guidance on what to do if the wind impacts your lung health.