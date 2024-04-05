What you need to know about the 2024 total solar eclipse

A rare total solar eclipse will make its way across the United States from Texas to Maine on Monday, April 8th, 2024.

An eclipse is essentially just a shadow of one celestial body onto another. In the case of a solar eclipse, the moon moves between the earth and the sun, leading to the moon's shadow being cast upon the earth.

It is crucial to practice eclipse safety if you plan to turn your eyes to the sky. You can do this few ways. One of the most popular ways is to use a pair of special eclipse glasses. Just make sure they have the correct certification. You can also make tools like a pinhole projector to see the eclipse as well.

The moon will only cover about 53% of the sun here in the Coachella Valley. The best time to see the eclipse here will be around 11:15 AM.