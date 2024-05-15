PS International Film Society to receive $25,000 grant ahead of ShortFest

On Wednesday, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) approved the Palm Springs International Film Society for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000.

This grant will go towards supporting both the ongoing Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Palm Springs International ShortFest as they continue to expose the community to the cinematic endeavors of the U.S. and international artists. These film festivals serve venues in Palm Springs as well as the larger audiences of the Coachella Valley.

Example of the Grants for Arts Projects award's impact include events such as Student Screening Day at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which gives local high school students from the Coachella Valley a chance to attend screenings of the films paired with panel discussions featuring esteemed filmmakers.

“Projects like the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Palm Springs International ShortFest exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” stated NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “So many aspects of our communities such as cultural vitality, health and wellbeing, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”

This endowment will also enhance events like the ShortFest forum, a mix of workshops, panels, and roundtable discussions for industry professionals to engage in. Topics covered in the forum include pitching, funding, film composition, short film strategy, and more, offering invaluable guidance for budding creatives and festival attendees.

“It is a distinct honor to be a recipient of this year’s National Endowment for the Arts grant, which will be used to support both our flagship Palm Springs International Film Festival and upcoming Palm Springs International ShortFest,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “This last month, we personified this commitment through our Filmmaker in the Classroom workshop program, exposing youth in the Coachella Valley to an internationally renowned filmmaker. With these grant funds, we shall continue to foster that love for media arts in our education programs, as well as our ongoing presentation of the very best in domestic and world cinema to our community.”

The 30th annual Palm Springs ShortFest will take place on June 18-24, 2024. The 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will take place from January 2-13, 2025.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.