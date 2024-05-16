Fatal crash in Desert Hot Springs

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred this Thursday morning, resulting in a fatality.

At 2:26 AM, Indio CHP responded to a two-vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of State Route 62 and North Indian Canyon Drive.

For reasons currently under investigation, a Hyundai was in the process of making a left turn onto North Indian Canyon Drive from State Route 62 westbound when it collided with a Dodge traveling eastbound on State Route 62.

After the initial crash, the Dodge struck a streetlight on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The Dodge was occupied by a male driver from Twenty-nine Palms who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Hyundai was occupied by a male driver from Yucca Valley who sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Although the investigation is still underway, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

The eastbound lanes of State Route 62 were closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was underway. All roads are now reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Officer Granados at (760) 772-5300. For information about the identity of the deceased party, contact the Riverside County Coroner's Office.