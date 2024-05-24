Two suspects arrested in Rancho Mirage for SoCal mail theft

At 2:10 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2024, deputies from the Riverside Sheriff's Palm Desert Station assigned to the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team (SET) located a wanted vehicle that was used in commission of mail carrier burglaries in the city of Alhambra, California. With the assistance of the Palm Desert SET and the Indian Wells SET, Rancho Mirage SET members conducted a traffic stop to catch the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located several items of mail belonging to 16 different victims, along with stolen checks & credit cards, all of which belonged to victims throughout Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and Los Angeles County. They also located burglary tools.

The two suspects were arrested and booked into John Benoit Detention Center for conspiracy and multiple theft-related offenses.

Deputies are working closely with the United Postal Inspection Service to identify additional victims of the mail theft. This investigation is still ongoing, and there are currently no additional details available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Cody Mayer with the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station by calling (760) 836-1633.