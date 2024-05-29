Low-income Palm Springs residents may qualify for free smartphones by May 30

The City of Palm Springs announced that low-income apartment complex residents could qualify for free mobile smartphones provided by the Affordable Connectivity Program starting on May 30 through June 29.

The Affordable Connectivity Program also worked with the new partnership between the City of Palm Springs and the Outreach Program Services of America.

The qualification process will take place in the several following locations:

Thurs., May 30 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Tahquitz Court Apartments

Thurs. and Fri., June 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coyote Run I and II Apartments located at 360 N. Sunrise Way

Thurs. and Fri., June 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the La Ventana Apartments located at 300 S. Calle El Segundo Way

Thurs. and Fri., June 27-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Pointe Apartments located at 3200 E. Baristo Road

Only the residents of these communities can qualify for the program. More dates may be added at different locations at a later time. For more information, visit palmspringsca.gov.