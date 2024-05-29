Skip to Content
Local News

Low-income Palm Springs residents may qualify for free smartphones by May 30

MGN
By
Published 5:01 PM

The City of Palm Springs announced that low-income apartment complex residents could qualify for free mobile smartphones provided by the Affordable Connectivity Program starting on May 30 through June 29.

The Affordable Connectivity Program also worked with the new partnership between the City of Palm Springs and the Outreach Program Services of America.

The qualification process will take place in the several following locations:

  • Thurs., May 30 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Tahquitz Court Apartments
  • Thurs. and Fri., June 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coyote Run I and II Apartments located at 360 N. Sunrise Way
  • Thurs. and Fri., June 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the La Ventana Apartments located at 300 S. Calle El Segundo Way
  • Thurs. and Fri., June 27-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Pointe Apartments located at 3200 E. Baristo Road

Only the residents of these communities can qualify for the program. More dates may be added at different locations at a later time. For more information, visit palmspringsca.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Holly Hinman

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content