Students call for reconsideration of graduation ban after senior prank

A group of seniors at Palm Desert High School is banned from walking with their class at graduation after a senior prank that lead to the group vandalizing school property just weeks before the ceremony.

News Channel 3's Jennifer Franco talked with parents of the students involved in the prank. "The senior prank that occurred at Palm Desert High School went too far that day and it involved maybe 30 plus students," stated Marsha Beezley, a parent of two of the students involved.

According to Beezley, school officials and the students involved agreed upon a two-day suspension, no senior activities, and extra assignments as a punishment for the prank. Days later however, the chance to walk with their class during graduation was also taken away from the students involved in the incident.

Confused by the principal's last minute reversal, Marsha Beezley wrote a letter to the district head about her concerns. The letter requests "that the terms agreed upon during their meeting with the assistant principal, which were subsequently documented and signed, be honored."

Alexis Sanchez, another parent of the students involved in the prank, found the situation equally upsetting. "I do believe that all these children should go ahead and walk," commented Sanchez.

Both parents say that the vandalism included paint and chalk that was later washed away, and that there was no damage to the property. Alexis Sanchez and Marsha Beezley both offered to pay the school and were told it was not necessary.

News Channel 3 reached out to Desert Sands Unified School District to obtain security footage of the vandalism, however the school district denied the request due to the ongoing investigation.

