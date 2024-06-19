Worker burned by SCE vault fire today

The Palm Springs Fire Department (PSFD) received a call reporting an explosion from an Southern California Edison vault on Canyon Rock Road in South Palm Springs today, according to PSFD Captain Robert Skyberg.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a worker near the area of the vault with significant burn injuries.

The worker received medical aid from PSFD and the American Medical Response (AMR) team and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Edison secured the power. Repairs are currently underway.

There will most likely be a power outage in the area.