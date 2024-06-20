U.S. Armed Forces receive free Tram admission throughout July

During the entire month of July, all U.S. military personnel- active, former, and retired- with valid military identification will receive free admission to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, along with a special gift for "Military Days."

Spouses of deployed military members, as well as military widows and widowers, also qualify for the promotion.

Military personnel are encouraged to bring friends and family and receive 25% off regular Tram admission for up to four guests.

The Tramway is pleased to continue this annual tradition of showing appreciation to former and current military personnel and their families.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is the world's largest rotating tram car. Opened in 1963, the Tram's 80-passenger cars travel along the breathtaking cliffs of Chino Canyon from the Valley Station to the Mountain Station, ascending more than 5,800 feet in approximately 10 minutes.

While visiting the Tramway, guests can enjoy:

Over 50 miles of hiking trails in the Mount San Jacinto State Park

Guided nature walks every Sunday at 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM through Labor Day Weekend

Dining along the skyline at Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café

Learning about the plants and animals in the State Park at the Natural History Museum located on the lower level of the Mountain Station

View the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway website for more information.