SCE power outage in Palm Desert

At 6:16 P.M., deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a loud sound and power outage in the area of Country Club Drive and Monterey Ave. in Palm Desert.

Southern California Edison determined that the loud sound and power outage were due to an underground electrical issue.

Around 6:30 P.M., deputies assisted with traffic control, closing down a stretch of Country Club Dr.

At 7:11 P.M., deputies began to open the road back up.

It is unknown when power will be restored to the area at this moment.

