PSUSD Superintendent Signoret says to expect construction and change in the new school year

today at 7:56 AM
Students in the Palm Springs Unified School District begin their new school year on Wednesday, and there will be some changes this new school year that families will need to know.

District Superintendent Dr. Tony Signoret says construction is in full swing at several schools to modernize facilities.

He says everyone should prepare for delays and plan their transportation routes ahead of time. 

Signoret said, "I'm most excited to see our kids on day one. We have so many great programs going on that are only going to get better. For example, our expanded learning program brings so much enrichment to our kids."  

Signoret also wants attendance to be a priority this year and is urging open communications with parents, teachers, and staff. 

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

