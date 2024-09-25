Former “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star identified as man killed in Palm Springs stabbing

A man who died a week after being stabbed in a downtown Palm Springs apartment complex has been identified as a former co-star of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," a show that aired on ABC.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office said Eduardo Xol, 58, of Palm Springs was pronounced dead on Friday at Desert Regional Medical Center.

The celebrity news website TMZ reports Xol's death and connection to the former internationally syndicated TV show during seasons 2-8, where he was a designer of home and garden segments from 2004 to 2011.

Xol's mother also confirmed his death to TMZ.

He was stabbed on Sept. 10 at an apartment complex on the 400 block of E. Arenas Road.

Officers were called to the area at around 5:45 a.m. and located Xol with what appeared to be "significant injuries consistent with an assault,'' according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

The Department said Xol told officers he had been stabbed but didn't identify the suspect before being rushed to the hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition a few hours after the attack.

The suspect, Richard Joseph Gonzales, 34, of Cathedral City, was arrested and initially charged with attempted murder.

Richard Joseph Gonzales

PSPD said Gonzales was located and arrested after he called police hours after the stabbing to report that he had been the victim of an assault the night before. Officers determined Gonzales was a suspect in the earlier stabbing case.

His charges were upgraded from attempted murder to murder at the request of the Palm Springs Police Department.

Gonzales remains in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio without bail.