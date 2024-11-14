Skip to Content
 It’s National Anti-Bullying week: experts say it’s a good time to remember to have open communication with your kids

The CDC says 15 percent of high schools and nearly 30 percent of middle schools report bullying incidents at school at least once a week.  A local counselor says there are signs parents should look out for.

"A change of appetite looking for a change of behavior. Maybe they're really happy and all of a sudden you're seeing a different type of behavior, looking for sleeping patterns, isolation, just different things like that, unfortunately sometimes there are no signs so just really making sure you have open communication with your child,” said Karina Vega, support counselor for Coachella Unified School District.

CVUSD offers a number of resources to help students cope with and navigate through bullying issues:

  • SEL or social and emotional learning (a teaching method that helps students develop skills to manage their emotions, build relationships, and make responsible decisions).
  • Wellness centers in the middle and high schools.
  • Therapists at every school site.

If you feel unsafe or know someone who feels unsafe, please report it here.

María García

