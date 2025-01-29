Skip to Content
Egg prices expected to keep rising through 2025

Published 11:44 AM

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, shoppers can expect to see egg prices to increase by 20% in 2025.

The USDA cited an aggressive strain of avian flu, which strained supply after killing about 17.2 million egg-laying hens in November and December, and inflation for the rising costs.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from local shoppers on what they think of the high price of this kitchen staple, and if grocery stores think prices will come back down any time soon.

