Egg prices expected to keep rising through 2025

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, shoppers can expect to see egg prices to increase by 20% in 2025.

The USDA cited an aggressive strain of avian flu, which strained supply after killing about 17.2 million egg-laying hens in November and December, and inflation for the rising costs.

