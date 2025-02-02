The Eldorado Polo Club Hosts Youth Polo Game

Every weekend until the end of March, the El Dorado Polo Club in Indio hosts polo teams from around the world. It’s an exciting season, but one match today stood out for its heartwarming display of future talents.

The Junior and Pee Wee Polo programs, designed to create the next generation of polo players, held an exciting match-up. Many of the participants were as young as six years old, showcasing not only their talents on the field but also their passion to learn more about the game.

The El Dorado Polo Club’s youth programs offer much more than just an introduction to polo. These young athletes are learning valuable life lessons, from teamwork and sportsmanship to the responsibility of taking care of the horses—key aspects that contribute to their development both as players and individuals.

Meagan Llambias, the mom of local player, shared her thoughts on the program: “This club is really special because the kids get to play every weekend. It’s so much fun and a great way to spend time with friends and family.”

The excitement of polo isn’t just reserved for the young players. Attending a match at the El Dorado Polo Club is a fantastic way to spend time outdoors with friends and family. Whether you’re catching a high-speed match or enjoying beautiful weather the Coachella valley in a private cabana.

