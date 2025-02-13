Cannabis industry growth on hold in Cathedral City due to odor complaints

It's a growing industry in California, but in one Coachella Valley city, the expansion of cannabis businesses is on hold. Cathedral City has a 45-day moratorium on cannabis operations, preventing businesses from expanding after residents complained about strong cannabis odors affecting their daily lives.



Now, city leaders, residents, and business owners are all searching for solutions. But mitigating cannabis odor is still uncharted territory.



In an exclusive interview, News Channel Three spoke with C4 USA's David Bernard, the COO of one the state's largest cannabis manufacturers, about how this pause impacts their business and what's being done to find a fix.

Below is a statement provided by C4 Cannabis included in its entirety.