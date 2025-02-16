Honoring the King of Rock and Roll: A Fashion Show at Temple Isaiah During Modernism Week in Palm Springs

As Modernism Week returns the valley, Temple Isaiah in downtown Palm Springs is getting in on the action with a special tribute to Elvis Presley, the “King of Rock and Roll.” The Jewish Community Center ballroom was transformed into a vintage fashion runway, featuring iconic 1950s and 60s styles — the kind of looks Elvis himself and his wife, Priscilla, made famous.

The fashion show was a throwback to the golden days of rock and roll, with models walking the runway to a soundtrack of Elvis’s timeless hits. It was a chance to celebrate not just his style, but also his incredible legacy. At the same time, raising funds to help keep Temple Isaiah open. The money raised from tickets and clothing sales will go toward much-needed renovations, ensuring this beloved local landmark continues to serve the community well into the future.

Elvis visited the Coachella Valley often — owning several homes, including his famous Honeymoon Hideaway in Palm Springs. The legendary singer would’ve celebrated his 90th birthday last month and this event was one of the many ways the Valley is honoring his impact.

Modernism Week, which runs through February 23rd, is packed with hundreds of events, including the chance to tour some incredible homes — including Elvis’s Honeymoon Hideaway. It’s the perfect way to step into the past and see firsthand the places that were part of Elvis’s life in the Valley.

This fashion show was a perfect blend of nostalgia, music, and community spirit — a great way to celebrate his legacy while helping preserve an important local institution.