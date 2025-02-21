Find Food Bank’s economic impact on the community

Providing relief for families, FIND Food Bank has been serving our community for 4 decades. Every year, FIND looks at its economic impact report showing the amount of food distributed.

According to the latest numbers, FIND says it has gone above and beyond its 6 million dollar budget.

Forty three million dollars, is the value of food FIND has put into the community.

For more information about the services and programs provided, or to volunteer, visit: https://findfoodbank.org/.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the economic report.