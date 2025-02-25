Skip to Content
“The Good Neighbor” workshop: relevant information about the judicial system for our Latino community

A free, 6-session course to learn how our judicial system works from arrest to sentencing, consulting with prosecutors, investigators and victim services specialists on domestic violence, child abuse, human trafficking and other crimes.

This is the second series of workshops provided for our Latino community and classes are completely in Spanish.

The workshop is every Thursday, starting May 15 through June 19 in the Palm Desert's Sheriff's station, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Apply here to participate in The Good Neighbor Academy.

Or, Enroll now by calling 760-863-8216 ext. 43304, email at outreach@rivcoda.org or visit RIVCODA.ORG for more information.

