Health care professionals provide free care to those in need

Free dental, vision, and medical services are offered to the Coachella valley from February 28 - March 2, 2025 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. The clinic opens at 7:00 a.m.

Dentistry will include fillings, extractions, cleanings, x-rays, and limited number of dentures. The vision lab has vision acuity tests and eyeglasses made onsite. As well as general health exams.

All services are free, open to the public, offered on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of services as capacity allows. No ID is required and services are provided at the discretion of the provider.

Additional services include: immunizations and STI & HIV screening each day, and mammograms on Saturday and Sunday.

