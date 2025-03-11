Coachella program helps quality of living for residents

One Coachella program is helping low-income families repair their homes at no cost.

The Home Enhancement Program in collaboration with Riverside County and funding received from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and The American Rescue Plan Act, recently accepted twelve families in need of minor home repairs.

It included roof repairs, broken windows, fence repairs, exterior paint, among other exterior improvements. Each family gets up to $50,000 worth of improvements.

“Everyone must be income qualified and they have to be low income, they have to be a resident of the city of Coachella, and they must demonstrate that they are the homeowner of the property,” said Celina Jimenez, director of economic development.

Current residences approved for this program are in varying stages of completion, and there are a few spots available.

For more information on how to apply visit: https://www.coachella.org/ or call (760) 398-3502.