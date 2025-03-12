Palm Springs Fire Department urging tourists and drivers to use caution on roadways ahead of Thursday’s expected rain

The Coachella valley is expected to get doused with rain on Thursday, and local officials with the Palm Springs Fire Department are asking drivers to travel with caution.

Fire officials are urging people to be especially careful with the amount of tourists in on the roads with the BNP Paribas Open in town. The PSFD says it's already making preparations for possible rescues. Firefighters are also constantly monitoring the weather conditions ahead of Thursday's expected rainfall.

"In a desert community like Palm Springs, it does surprise people when we do get the rains coming through," said Kyle Adamson, a firefighter with the PSFD. "We do get frequent flash floods and we send out our swift water teams frequently during those events."

The department recommends drivers avoid problem areas, including roadways along the wash that are prone to flooding.

They also ask that drivers take warnings and road closures seriously.

"The biggest thing for visitors is to pay attention to the signs as well as the cones," said Adamson. "Every time it rains we have drivers that ignore those signs, and then they get themselves into a situation where they can become stuck, and then they become one of those rescue situations."

The department also recommends postponing any outdoor plans that could become dangerous in a flood situation, such as hiking.

"Maybe stay away from the hiking trails tomorrow," said Adamson. "I know it can be hard for people who are only here for a few days and want to experience everything, but we especially don't want people getting stuck out on the trail during a potential flash flood, because that's another rescue situation that can be very difficult.” We do have to ground our helicopters when its raining, so if there is an emergency we won't always be able to use those to help you."

If you are headed to or from the BNP Paribas Open, drive slowly and carefully, and make sure you have your rain essentials in the car. The PSFD also says to turn around and avoid roadways that may have standing or moving water along them.