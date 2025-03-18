New Palm Springs Police Department report shows overall crime was down in 2024

The Palm Springs Police Department released its crime data for last year, and the new report showed an overall decline in crime. Although overall crime was lower, the report did show a rise in violent crimes.

The rise in violent crimes, included sex offenses, assaults, and homicides. According to the PSPD, all of the murder cases in 2024 were solved. The report also showed a single sexual rapist who was targeting people through hook-up apps was arrested.

The statistics reported to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) encompass not only aggravated assaults but also simple assaults and intimidation incidents (such as attempted battery or criminal threats). The total number of assaults reported increased from 613 incidents in 2023 to 635 in 2024. However, the number of aggravated assaults (serious injury) declined from 178 in 2023 to 172 in 2024.

The report did show the city experienced less crime generally, including reductions in property-related offenses. Those reductions included a decrease in burglary, motor vehicle theft, larceny, and arson related crimes.

The PSPD says despite the reduction in crime, community members should continue to report suspicious activity and crimes they may see. The Department says its "sole purpose and goal is to make Palm Springs a safe community with a high quality of life for all, your reporting crime helps us accomplish those goals."

In January 2023, the Palm Springs Police Department transitioned to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), as mandated by the Federal government. Unlike the previous Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) system, NIBRS records multiple offenses within a single incident. For example, if there was a car theft and you were punched in the process, the reporting would record two crimes, the theft and the assault as independent statistics. Once the car is recovered it could be an additional crime statistic even though it emanated from the original crime.

As a result, crimes previously counted as a single offense under UCR may now be categorized as multiple incidents under NIBRS. This reporting shift can sometimes create the perception of increased crime rates, even if the number of actual criminal events remains stable or decreased. In 2023, 2,467 crime offenses were reported, compared to 2,288 in 2024—a slight decrease year-over-year. However, several years of data collection will be necessary to establish meaningful comparisons and long-term crime trends.

Below are charts depicting reported incidents to NIBRS for 2023 and 2024.

