Desert Regional Medical Center offers highest level of infant care, hosts reunion for NICU families

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 30-bed facility in the Women and Infants Center at Desert Regional Medical Center is a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, offering the highest state-recognized level of infant care available in the Coachella Valley and Hi-Desert.

The center takes care of newborns born before 32 weeks, newborns of any age who are critically ill, and newborns who need special equipment to help them breathe and live according to their website.

Sierra De Castro weighed just 1 pound, 6 ounces, when she was born prematurely in the NICU center, that was 29 years ago.

"I was in the incubator for three months fighting for my life with a 10% chance to live. And by God's grace and the amazing team he surrounded me with, I'm here today," said De Castro.

She says the NICU saved her life, her journey sparked her career for becoming a doula. De Castro helps support pregnant women during labor.

De Castro was a featured speaker at the superhero-themed reunion.

Families of all the children who have graduated from the NICU over more than three decades were present at the reunion today. It was at the hospital campus at the Stergios Bell Tower Building.

