Nazi Flag Reported in Cabazon Residence Prompts Community Concern

Published 1:11 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) — A Nazi flag spotted flying outside an RV home on date avenue in Cabazon has stirred concern among residents and prompted a report to law enforcement over the weekend, according to neighbors, and the man who displayed the flag.

Multiple neighbors said they noticed the red flag with a swastika symbol displayed prominently at an area near a cluster of RVs.

Although, not illegal in of itself, at least three separate viewers told news channel three they repoted incidences of harassment when riding 'dirt bikes' or 'atv's' in the area.

Garrett Hottle

